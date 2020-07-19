Five killed in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Kannauj: At least five people were killed and around 25 injured when a bus rammed into a stationary car on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the district on Sunday, an official said.

The bus was carrying around 45 labourers from Bihar’s Madhubani district to Delhi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chhibramau, Gaurav Shukla, said.

Both the vehicles overturned and fell off the expressway.

The driver of the bus is among the five deceased. Locals rushed to the spot and helped police evacuate trapped passengers.

The injured passengers have been admitted to hospitals in Saurikh and Saifai.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, and instructed officials to ensure proper treatment for those injured.

