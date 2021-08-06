Five killed in truck-car collision in Telangana

Hyderabad: Five persons, including three of a family returning from hospital, were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Chowtkur village when a car collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

According to police, all five occupants of the car were killed. Three of the deceased were identified as Amba Das (40), his wife Padma (30), and their son Vivek (6). The family hailed from Sangaipet village of Medak district.

As Vivek was unwell, his parents had taken him to Government Hospital at Sangareddy. The accident occurred when they were returning home from the hospital.

The bodies were shifted to Sangareddy Government Hospital for autopsy.