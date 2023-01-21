Five killed in two road accidents in Telangana

Hyderabad: Five people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said.

According to the police, four people were killed and one injured in a collision between a truck and a car that occurred near Kotilingala between Yellandu and Mahabubabad on Friday night.

The victims were all photo and videographers who were proceeding to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for a pre-wedding shoot.

The car driver and two others died on the spot, while the fourth person succumbed at a hospital at Yellandu.

The deceased were identified as Kalyan and Shiva, both residents of Warangal; and Arvind and Ramu from Kamalpur of Hanamkonda district.

Randheer, who was injured, was admitted to Khammam hospital. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

In the second accident, a child was killed and three others were critically injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned in Yellandu mandal

The accident occurred when the car driver tried to avoid hitting a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Police shifted the injured to Yellandu hospital.