Five killed in two separate road accidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In two separate road accidents at Keesara and Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday, five people including four students were killed.

A car rammed into a parked lorry at Keesara, leading to the demise of three persons, who were identified as Sumanth Reddy, a 20-year-old resident of Quthbullapur his 21-year-old cousin Pavan Kumar Reddy, a student, and Shankar Reddy a 38-year-old driver.

“The victims were traveling from Khammam to Alwal. As they reached the Outer Ring Road, Sumanth who was driving the car took a sharp left turn due to a technical issue. It resulted in a collision with the parked vehicle.” said Keesara inspector J Narender Goud.

He further stated “Two of the victims, Sumanth and Shankar Reddy died instantly due to serious injuries, while Pavan Kumar was shifted to a hospital at ECIL. It is said that Pavan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.”

In the accident at Vansthalipuram, two engineering students died as their scooter was hit by a speeding truck, and another boy suffered injuries. The accident occurred at Sagar road, and the victims were identified as K Rohit and Vishal.

As per the report from Times of India, Vanasthalipuram inspector K Satyanarayana said, “Rohit and his friends Vishal and Gowtham Reddy were traveling to the latter’s place on a scooter. It was near the Krishnaveni Junior College that a borewell lorry hit their scooter from behind.”

He further said “All three fell on the floor. Rohit and Vishal were mowed by the truck while Gowtham received bleeding injuries and was rushed to hospital.”

The Vanastalipuram police took the accused into custody, and booked a case under sections 304-a and 337 of the Indian Penal Code.