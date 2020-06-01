Five killed in road accident in Churu

Jaipur: Five people were killed in a collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Monday, police said.

While two people were killed on the spot, three others died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, sub-inspector, Rakesh Sankhla, said.

The passengers of the car were going to Sujangarh from a village near Khetri.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.