Five litres hashish oil seized in K’taka; 2 arrested

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 22nd December 2021 7:42 pm IST
Bengaluru: Two people were arrested and five litres of hashish oil, valued at Rs 5 crore, seized from their possession here, sources said.

The arrested have been identified as Prakash and Dhyamraj from Andhra Pradesh.

The oil was stored near SLN Lake View Apartment in BTM Layout to be sold during new year celebrations. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had procured the banned substance from Odisha.

Mico Layout police, who are investigating the case, said that the hasish oil was intended to be circulated among drug peddlers in Bengaluru and in turn they would sell it to customers who are students, IT professionals, industrialists and elite people.

The investigation has been taken up to track the nexus and inter-state drug mafia.

