Five more COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh, said the state Health Department.

Two cases were detected from Raigarh while one case each from Durg, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund.

Presently, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh stands at 503, including 388 active cases, 114 discharged and 1 death, according to the state Health Department.

Source: ANI

