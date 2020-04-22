menu
search
22 Apr 2020, Wed
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Five more die of COVID-19 in Guj; state toll rises to 95

Posted by Qayam Updated: April 22, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Five more die of COVID-19 in Guj; state toll rises to 95

Ahmedabad: Five more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 95, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Four of the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, while one person from Valsad died at a hospital in Surat, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The 21-year-old victim from Valsad was also suffering from brain tumour, she said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved