Five more die of COVID-19 in Guj; state toll rises to 95

Ahmedabad: Five more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 95, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Four of the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, while one person from Valsad died at a hospital in Surat, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The 21-year-old victim from Valsad was also suffering from brain tumour, she said.

Source: PTI

