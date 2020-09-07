Five Muslim friends perform final rites of a Hindu man

By Nihad Amani Updated: 7th September 2020 2:20 pm IST

Kamareddy: In an example of communal harmony and humanity, Muslim neighbours of a Hindu man helped perform his last rites in Kamareddy district of Telangana. An elderly Hindu man died after suffering from COVID-19 and was in his home quarantine period. After his death, none of his relatives or neighbors has come forward to perform his final rites. Even worse, was that his family members were helpless as all them were home quarantine.  

When this news has reached a group of five Muslim friends, they have come forward to help perform the funeral. From gathering wood for the funeral to carrying the body to the crematorium, the boys helped to perform all rituals.

READ:  Telangana’s Nizamabad may soon have blackbuck sanctuary

Amir-bin; Fahad bin Yahiya; Qadeer; Kabeer and ghouse have collectively taken it as their communal responsibility. The entire work was done with PPE kits and all safety measures.

Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close