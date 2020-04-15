menu
Five new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi; slum area tally 60

Posted by Qayam Published: April 15, 2020, 9:46 am IST
Mumbai: Five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai’s slum area to 60, a senior civic official said on Wednesday.

All the new patients – three males and two females – are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi.

“Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients is under progress,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

So far, seven COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have died.

Dharavi is one the biggest slum areas in Asia.

Source: PTI

