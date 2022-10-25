Five Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that five Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured, with live bullets, as the Israeli forces stormed the city of Nablus at dawn on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health said in a brief statement that four dead and 21 were wounded, of which four were gravely injured by Israeli fire in Nablus.

It later reported that another Palestinian had been killed by Israeli fire, in Nablus and the death toll from the Israeli operation had risen to 5, in addition to 20 injuries.

The Palestinian martyrs of Israeli aggression in Nablus at dawn on Tuesday, October 25 are

26-year-old Ali Khaled Omar Antar

27-year-old Mishaal Zahi Ahmed Baghdadi

30-year-old Hamdi Sobeih Ramzi Qayem

31-year-old Wadih Sabih Houh

35-year-old Hamdi Muhammad Sabri Hamid Sharaf

الشهيد وديع الحوح محمولاً على الأكتاف بعد ارتقائه متأثراً بإصابته برصاص الاحــتلال خلال اشتباك #نابلس



الشهيد حبيب لربه وحبيب لشعبه

وورا الشهيد الف الف مقاوم

وظاهرة #عرين_الأسود ومقاومة الضفة

لن توأد…

هو جهاد.. نصر أو شهادة.. وهما والله حسنيين pic.twitter.com/vrBg9a3vlV — رضا ياسين 🇵🇸 (@RedaYasen2021) October 25, 2022

According to Safa News Agency, the young man, Wadih al-Houh, one of the most prominent leaders of “The Lions’ Den”, died of his critical injury after arriving at the Arab Specialized Hospital.

📹 متابعة صفا| الجماهير تحمل جثمان الشهيد وديع الحوح وتجوب به شوارع نابلس pic.twitter.com/jnUbvSZUyu — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) October 25, 2022

At dawn, the Israeli forces stormed several neighbourhoods in the Old City of the city after they were bombed, where gunfire and explosions were heard, and plumes of smoke and flames were seen emanating from several neighbourhoods.

According to Wafa News Agency, this was followed by the outbreak of violent confrontations between the citizens and the Israeli forces, which sent large military reinforcements with the support of drones.

🎥 #شاهد|| لحظة اكتشاف الأجهزة الأمنية لعناصر القوة الخاصة لجيش الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/nvQKrzX6Ob — وكالة سما الإخبارية – Sama News (@SamaNewsAgency1) October 25, 2022

📹 متابعة صفا| أصوات الاشتباكات في نابلس الآن pic.twitter.com/qXioj8dzZn — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) October 24, 2022

📹 متابعة صفا| تعزيزات من جيش الاحتلال في طريقها إلى البلدة القديمة بنابلس pic.twitter.com/YOkok2CSgf — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) October 24, 2022

The Israeli army prevented ambulance crews from reaching the Old City to transport many of the wounded who fell during the storming of the city.

Activists in Palestine circulated video clips that documented calls from the minarets of mosques in Nablus calling for a response to the storming of Israeli forces.

🔺 نداءات عبر مكبرات المساجد للدفاع عن #نابلس والبلدة القديمة، بعد اقتحامها من قبل قوات الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/uYMbj6K8WS — ﮼ريم،سويلم 🇰🇼 (@wneeno) October 24, 2022

اللهم أيّد المجاهدين في #نابلس بجنودٍ من عندك، اللهم أشدد أزرهم وداوي جراحهم وبارك رصاصهم وثبتهم وأيدهم بنصرك يا الله.

اللهُمَّ إنّا نستودِعُك نابلس ومجَاهديها،وأهلهَا، أرضَها، وسماءَها، رجَالها ونِساءَها وأطفالها يا ربّ العالمين. pic.twitter.com/d7OfTLiIJh — كمال حسن الخطيب (@khk6491) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Nablus hospitals launched calls to donate blood, as dozens of citizens gathered in front of Rafidia Hospital to donate blood.

During their storming of the Old City of Nablus, the occupation forces deliberately caused severe damage to the infrastructure, homes and properties of citizens.

In a series of tweets, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday, wrote, “IDF and Israeli security forces raided a hideout apartment in the Kasbah of Nablus used as a headquarters and explosives manufacturing site by the main operatives of the “Lion’s Den” terrorist group. The forces detonated the explosive manufacturing site.”

IDF adds, “During the activity, multiple armed suspects were hit and Palestinian reports indicate there were multiple injuries. Dozens of Palestinians also burned tires and hurled rocks at the troops. The troops responded with live fire toward the armed suspects shooting at them.”

IDF continued, “The “Lion’s Den” terrorist group is responsible for carrying out the attack that killed SSGT Ido Baruch, attempting to carry out a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv and the planting of an explosive device at a gas station in Kedumim.”

“They also attempted to carry out a shooting attack in the community of Har Bracha and hurled a grenade toward IDF soldiers, as well as being in charge of multiple shooting attacks throughout the city of Nablus.”

“Recently, this terrorist group has continued to recruit, plan, and carry out attacks aimed against innocent Israeli civilians. We will continue to operate to thwart the threat of terrorism,” IDF added.

Nablus has been a hotbed of violence since Israel launched a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.