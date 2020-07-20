Five planets can be seen with naked eyes in the coming week

The planets which can be seen with naked eye are Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn

Posted By Rasia Hashmi Published: 20th July 2020 6:55 am IST
ANI

Hyderabad: In the coming week, a unique phenomenon will take place when five planets can be seen with the naked eyes from several parts of the earth, a city-based scientist said on Sunday.

Scientist BG Siddharth said, “In the coming days an interesting phenomenon can be observed from Hyderabad and just about every country in the world. The interesting thing which is happening is that this week from evening till the morning we will be able to see five planets with the naked eye.”

“These planets are Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. The three planets beyond these which are Uranus, Neptune and Pluto can only be seen with a telescope,” he said.

