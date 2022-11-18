Five students booked for ragging at IIIT Basar in Telangana

The five students of Pre University Course-II (equivalent to (Telangana State) Intermediate), allegedly beat up the three students of Pre University Course-I

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th November 2022 3:34 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Five students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana were booked for allegedly ragging three junior students at the institute’s hostel, police said on Thursday.

The five students of Pre University Course-II (equivalent to (Telangana State) Intermediate), allegedly beat up the three students of Pre University Course-I, on Wednesday besides they threatened the juniors with dire consequences for not respecting seniors, a police official said.

Also Read
Telangana HC verdict exposed political misuse of Dalit Bandhu by TRS: Congress

Based on a complaint lodged by the Assistant Student Welfare Dean, a case was registered against the five senior students under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant provisions of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, the official said adding no one has been taken into custody.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button