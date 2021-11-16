Five students drown in Manair river near Sircilla

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh|   Published: 16th November 2021 9:59 am IST
Hyderabad: Five students are said to have drowned in Manair river near Sircilla on Monday. The authorities launched a search operation and found the body of a boy named Kolipaka Ganesh, while others are yet to be found.

According to the police, eight children from Rajeevnagar had gone to the river to swim, five of them Ganesh, Venkata Sai, Ajay, Rakesh, and Kranthi drowned in the water since they did not know how to swim, reported Telangana Today.

Upon seeing the children drown, farmers alerted the police who initiated the search operation, Ganesh was the only one found since the search operation was hampered due to rains and darkness.

