Five suspected Maoist guerrillas held in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 26 : Five persons alleged to be Maoist guerrillas were arrested and arms and ammunition seized from them in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Saturday, police said.

Based on intelligence inputs, a police team had gone to arrest Maoists of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) at Helta village in Bishunpur police station jurisdiction. A group of nine guerrillas hurled two bombs at the police and tried to escape. However, five of them were arrested after a chase.

Police seized one rifle, one double-barrel gun, one countrymade pistol, one air gun, cartridges, and detonators from the arrested persons identified as Prabhat Munda alias Rakesh, Amit Oraon alias Amit Bhagat, Indra Kumar Gope, Dilip Oraon, and Rahul Mahli.

Police had information that the arrested Maoists were extorting money from traders.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.