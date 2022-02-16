Five-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari gets bail after 17 years

Mukhtar Ansari was arrested in 2005 for his alleged role in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, and he has been behind the bars ever since.

Mau: Jailed mafia don and MLA, Mukhtar Ansari, has been granted bail after spending almost 17 years in jail.

He was given bail by the MP-MLA court here which ordered his immediate release. The court has ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Since his release was delayed, Mukhtar’s son Abbas Ansari is contesting his Mau seat in the ongoing Assembly elections.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged at the Banda jail, is a five-term MLA and has been representing the Mau Sadar seat since 1996.

