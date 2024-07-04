Five-year-old girl in Telangana dies due to infection after pen pierces her head

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that occurred in Telangana, a pen pierced a five-year-old girl’s head, leading to her death from infection.

According to reports, the girl, identified as Riyanshika and a resident of Bhadrachalam, fell from a cot while playing with a pen at home. The pen pierced her head in the temporal region near her left ear.

The girl began bleeding, prompting her family to rush her to the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam, Telangana. From there, she was transferred to a private hospital in Khammam.

A neurosurgeon at the hospital successfully removed the pen through surgery. However, complications arose afterward as an infection developed in her brain.

Tragically, the girl succumbed to the infection and passed away on Wednesday.