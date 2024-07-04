Five-year-old girl in Telangana dies due to infection after pen pierces her head

She fell from a cot while playing with a pen at home.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2024 9:04 am IST
Telangana govt takes strict action against botched surgeries
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that occurred in Telangana, a pen pierced a five-year-old girl’s head, leading to her death from infection.

According to reports, the girl, identified as Riyanshika and a resident of Bhadrachalam, fell from a cot while playing with a pen at home. The pen pierced her head in the temporal region near her left ear.

Also Read
Telangana: Girls fare better than boys in SSC supplementary results

The girl began bleeding, prompting her family to rush her to the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam, Telangana. From there, she was transferred to a private hospital in Khammam.

MS Education Academy

A neurosurgeon at the hospital successfully removed the pen through surgery. However, complications arose afterward as an infection developed in her brain.

Tragically, the girl succumbed to the infection and passed away on Wednesday.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2024 9:04 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button