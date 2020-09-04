Fix all glitches and problems in online classes: Education Minister

Hyderabad: The officials concerned to fix any mishap and problems surfacing in the digital and online classes, and to ensure students that the government schools and junior colleges do not face any difficulty, directed Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the digital and online classes were being conducted to ensure that students do not lose the current academic year, she said.

Reviewing the digital and online classes with education department officials here on Wednesday, the Education Minister instructed district Collectors to address any issues pertaining to digital and online classes at the ground level.

The Education Minister warned that strict action will be initiated against the private school managements if they flouted guidelines of the Central government on conducting online classes.