Fix all glitches and problems in online classes: Education Minister

By Nihad Amani Updated: 4th September 2020 5:32 pm IST

Hyderabad: The officials concerned to fix any mishap and problems surfacing in the digital and online classes, and to ensure students that the government schools and junior colleges do not face any difficulty, directed Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the digital and online classes were being conducted to ensure that students do not lose the current academic year, she said.

Reviewing the digital and online classes with education department officials here on Wednesday, the Education Minister instructed district Collectors to address any issues pertaining to digital and online classes at the ground level.

READ:  TS Governor calls for increased awareness on nutrition

The Education Minister warned that strict action will be initiated against the private school managements if they flouted guidelines of the Central government on conducting online classes.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close