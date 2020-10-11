Flabbergasted that Maxwell has retained spot in KXIP: Swann

New Delhi, Oct 11 : Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann is surprised at the number of chances Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell is getting in the Indian Premier League 2020 despite failing to score.

The Australian Maxwell has failed to get anything beyond 13 in the season and has been a bit fortunate as Chris Gayle has been sick.

“I’m flabbergasted that Maxwell has retained his place,” Swann said on STAR Sports.

“Maxwell’s been paid a lot of money and at the moment he’s not quite giving the returns. He’s a quality player, he scored runs for Australia in England, he’s just got to take more responsibility.”

Maxwell has even failed to perform even with the ball. Back in the 2018 season, the last time he played IPL, he had a poor outing, failing to get even a fifty and averaging just 14.08.

