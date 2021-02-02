Flamengo beat Sport to keep pressure on leaders

By IANS|   Published: 2nd February 2021 9:45 am IST

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 2 : Defending champions Flamengo kept pressure on leaders Internacional with a 3-0 victory at Sport Recife in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

Gabriel Barbosa on Monday put the visitors ahead with a simple tap-in after Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s cross from the left side of the penalty area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bruno Henrique doubled the lead with a first-time effort after Arrascaeta’s long-range attempt ricocheted off two Sport defenders.

Former Fiorentina striker Pedro then came off the bench to score in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Flamengo secured their 18th win of the campaign.

The Rio de Janeiro giants remain second, four points behind leaders Internacional, with four fixtures remaining in the season.

READ:  Sonali Phogat: Rubina is a smart player, deserves to win Bigg Boss 14

Sport are 16th in the 20-team standings as they struggle to avoid relegation to the Serie B.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 2nd February 2021 9:45 am IST
Back to top button