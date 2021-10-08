Flash floods in Hyderabad due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: The twin cities and the adjoining areas of GHMC on Friday witnessed heavy rainfall. The unexpected failure of IMD radar could not predict the rainfall leaving the public in a fix. The heavy downpour left the citizens in panic mode.

The weather has changed drastically in the evening with very heavy rains with gusts of wind lashed out across Hyderabad and many places like Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Saroor Nagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hill, Panjagutta and Khairatabad were water logged.

In just half an hour Saroonagar Mandal recorded 106mm and Saidabad recorded 100mm rains throwing the vehicular traffic out of gear. A person was reportedly drowned in a nala at Champapet area under Saroor Nagar police station limits. However the police could not confirm the incident.

The low lying area was worst affected with rain water entering into the houses, while many shops witnessed heavy influx of water leaving the businessmen panicked.

However after the heavy downpour the Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management sounded an alert for Hyderabad and can be reached out at 040-29555500.