Flashback Friday! When Swara Bhasker was drunk & harassed SRK

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is one of the prominent stars in Hindi cinema. She is known for her strong acting skills and also for being vocal on her opinions and views.

In one of the recent interviews with Zoom Happy Face, Swara Bhasker recalled a hilarious memory from a Bollywood party where she harassed Shah Rukh Khan.

In a funny conversation with the interview host, Swara Bhasker was shown a throwback photo featuring her with SRK from filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s birthday bash. Talking about the snap, the actress said, “I was thin and in good form, wearing the crop top and going for this very Bollywood party. I think that I got quite drunk at this party and harassed Shah Rukh Khan.”

Talking about the hilarious incident, she also added that she had annoyed “the hell out of SRK”. However, King Khan was a very patient man to Swara Bhasker.

On the professional front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ while she continues to take up OTT projects. Currently, she is shooting for one of her upcoming projects.

Swara Bhasker has been very vocal on her views and opinions ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the other hand, B-Town’s King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines again since announcing his next co-production film “Love Hostel” under his Red Chillies Entertainment production house. After a hiatus of two years, he is set to make a comeback acting in the movie “Pathan”, starring Deepika Padukone, and is reportedly going to start shooting in November.