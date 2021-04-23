Flashback: Why SRK chose the name ‘AbRam’ for his younger son?

Mumbai: He came, he saw and he conquered! Shah Rukh Khan aka Badshah of Bollywood is not just a name, it is rather an institution of talents who is known for his incredible screen presence and stupendous dialogue delivery. Apart from being an amazing actor, SRK is known for being a devoted and doting father.

Shah Rukh Khan married his ladylove Gauri Khan on October 25, 1991. They have been together for over two decades and the couple are doting parents to their three children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and the youngest as well as cutest of the lot AbRam Khan. SRK and Gauri welcomed AbRam in 2013 through surrogacy. Ever since he revealed his youngest son name, his fans were clueless over the fact that why did Shah Rukh choose to write his son AbRam’s name in such a different manner.

Image Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan where has revealed the secret behind his name selection and why it is being written in a different manner. In interview with Aapki Adalat which was hosted by India TV, the DDLJ actor said that his father Taj Mohammed Khan had decided to write his name in two words- Shah Rukh. Hence, the actor too chose to follow the same pattern for his son AbRam’s name.

SRK further said that AbRam’s name is based on a variation of Prophet Ibrahim. “His name is based on a variation of Prophet Ibrahim. And I liked the connotation that it’s kind of a secular name. We are a Hindu-Muslim family so to say, and I want my children to grow up without any difference of opinion in the name. It’s nice this way and has more universal appeal.. It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it,” Shah Rukh Khan said.

Check out the video below: