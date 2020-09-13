Flight bookings from Darbhanga to start by Sept-end: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 12 : Flight bookings from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will start by the end of September, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.

Puri also reviewed the groundwork of Darbhanga airport in Bihar.

A ministry statement quoted him as saying that flight operations will begin in the first week of November, before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja.

He further said that this a boon for 22 districts of North Bihar.

“Civil Aviation Minister reviewed the progress and construction status of the Darbanga airport.”

He added that arrival and departure halls, check-in facility, conveyor belt etc have already been installed and remaining work will be completed before end of October. Spicejet has already been awarded this route under RCS-UDAN.

Besides Darbanga, the Minister reviewed the status of Deoghar airport in Jharkhand.

Puri said that the work at the Deogarh airport is at an advanced stage and will be completed on schedule.

“Apart from providing aviation connectivity to the Santhal region, the airport in Deoghar which is strategically located to provide connectivity to Patna, Kolkata and Bagdogra will also be able to serve people from Bhagalpur and Jamui districts of Bihar,” the statement said.

“The Minister has stated that this is one more step under the ambitious UDAN Scheme to provide air connectivity to the interior regions of the country under the motto ‘Sab Uden, Sab Juden.'”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.