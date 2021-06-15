Flight carrying BJP leader Eatala from Delhi develops snag before takeoff

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when the special flight carrying BJP leader Eatala Rajender developed a technical snag before taking off from New Delhi airport on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Rajender and his followers were returning to Hyderabad in the special flight. Apart from Rajender, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, former Zilla Parishad chairperson Tulla Uma and other leaders were among the 184 people who were travelling on the flight.

Sources said the pilot detected a technical glitch before taking off and alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The passengers had to sit in the flight for two hours before take off.

After joining BJP on Monday, Rajender and his followers returned to the city on Tuesday afternoon. They also met senior leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda and others in New Delhi.

Rajender, who is facing land grabbing allegations, tendered his resignation from the post of MLA on Saturday.

Meanwhile, preparations are on foot at the BJP office where buntings and posters were displayed as Eatala is expected to visit the Party office and address the media.

After arriving from the airport, he was to visit the party office and then proceed to Shamirpet and address his followers there. The visit was canceled in view of the delay in the landing of the flight, which arrived in RGIA at about 11:45 am.