Flight from Jeddah arrives in Srinagar with 143 passengers

Jammu: As part of the government’s initiative to evacuate Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded abroad amid the lockdown, an Air India flight from Jeddah arrived in Srinagar on Thursday with around 143 passengers, an official spokesman said.

On the 11th day of resumption of routine domestic air operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 flights with 1,788 passengers arrived at the Jammu and the Srinagar airports during the day.

A total of 290 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport, while 13 domestic flights with nearly 1,498 passengers, besides the flight from Jeddah, landed at the Srinagar airport on Thursday, the official said.

After arrival, the passengers were tested for COVID-19 symptoms and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all laid down protocols, he added.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for screening, sampling and proper transportation of passengers to quarantine centres, taking special care of guidelines and standard operating procedures prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare, the spokesperson added.

Source: PTI

