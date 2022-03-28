Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Puducherry: Flight services from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru resumed on Sunday after being suspended for two years following the outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19.

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap.

The Governor said that the resumption of flights from the Union Territory to Hyderabad and Bengaluru will boost the development of the UT, especially tourism. and daily direct flights between the UT and Hyderabad will increase the connectivity and bonding between the people.

“The UT administration has requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to allocate land for the expansion of the runway here. This expansion will also benefit the people of Tamil Nadu to increase the inflow of tourists,” said Dr Soundararajan.

She was received by UT CM N Rangasamy, he offered her a bouquet and a shawl in a welcoming gesture. Besides the CM, Minister of Public Works, K Lakshminarayanan, Deputy Speaker Rajavelu, Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar and several other Legislators were also present at the airport.

SpiceJet airlines resumed its flight services after being suspended for two years following the outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19.

The airlines had introduced their flights to Hyderabad in August 2017 in an initiative to connect small cities with air services under UDAN, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), and in the subsequent year, the airline launched flights to Bangalore from the UT. But following the Covid outbreak, both the services were stopped.

In early March, Chief Minister of the Union Territory, N Rangasamy had announced in a press release, to resume the operation of flights between Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which was on halt for a long time.