Flipkart gets BCMS certification from British Standard Institute

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has got a business continuity management system (BCMS) certification after having met requirements set by British Standard Institute (BSI), an accredited business standards company.

The certification mirrors Flipkart’s efforts towards ensuring the business continuity of its sites through effective programme management and mobilisation of its workforce for seamless operations.

“Flipkart is committed to the creation of a robust business structure which serves the needs of the fast-evolving business environment, and shields its operations and people from market and nature shocks,” said Senior Director Ratnakar Bade.

“These initiatives helped us serve our customers better while maintaining the safety of our employees throughout the lockdown and unlock period,” he said.

Flipkart said the ISO 22301:2012 certification will help improve communication, planning and administration processes, and bring about a positive cultural change in the organisation.

