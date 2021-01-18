Flipkart introduces SuperCoin Pay across 5,000 partner stores

Bengaluru: Flipkart on Monday introduced SuperCoin Pay where customers will be able to pay up to 100 per cent of their bill value across more than 5,000 partner stores (online and offline) using only SuperCoins.

SuperCoin Pay will enable customers to pay their bills at the partner stores using the SuperCoins they have earned on Flipkart.

The company said that all benefits can be accessed by simply scanning a QR code at the partner store using the Flipkart app.

Customers can also access the entire list of stores and partner brands on the Flipkart app under ‘Rewards store’ in the ‘SuperCoin’ section.

“Over the past year, SuperCoin has developed into a highly successful rewards programme, with over 10 billion SuperCoins earned by millions of Flipkart customers,” informed Prakash Sikaria, Vice President, Growth and Monetisation, Flipkart.

“Building on this success and with the intention to create a larger and more inclusive ecosystem, we are thrilled to announce the launch of SuperCoin Pay,” he added.

Being a part of the SuperCoin programme would enable Flipkart partners to reap the benefits of Flipkart’s 300 million customer base through a truly integrated rewards initiative.

This will also enable customers to pay through SuperCoins across health and wellness, food and beverage, travel, grocery and fashion retail outlets.

Flipkart recently introduced SuperCoin Exchange which allows customers to exchange their SuperCoins into the partner brand’s Rewards points and vice versa, to make purchases at the store.