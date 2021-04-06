Flipkart partners with EDEL to accelerate deployment of EVs

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Tuesday it has partnered with Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) as one of its key logistics partners to help fast track deployment of electric vehicles across its logistics fleet in the country.

Flipkart has committed to 100 per cent electric mobility in its logistics fleet and will deploy more than 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. MLL will play a significant role in working with various OEMs and help Flipkart’s sustainable transition to EVs.

MLL launched its own electric delivery brand EDEL in late 2020 which has partnered with companies in consumer and e-commerce to provide sustainable last-mile delivery across six cities in India.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President for Supply Chain at Flipkart Group, said electrification of the logistics fleet is an important part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal and a key focus area for the company. “Through collective efforts, we aim to build and support solutions that boost EV adoption across the country and gradually make a 100 per cent transition to EVs in our logistics fleet,” he said in a statement.

Flipkart recently announced its partnership with leading electric vehicle manufacturers, including Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio, to deploy EVs in its logistics fleet across the country. EDEL has multi-city presence across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad with a plan to cover top 20 cities by year-end.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MLL’s CEO and Managing Director, said the company is committed to sustainability in line with its RISE philosophy.

“The EV-based last-mile delivery service EDEL is aligned to this and provides customers with a sustainable, cost-competitive and technology enabled last-mile delivery solution.”

MLL is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider specialising in supply chain management and enterprise mobility (people transport solutions).