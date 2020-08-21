Flipkart partners with Sastodeal in Nepal

By Sameer Updated: 21st August 2020 1:09 pm IST
Flipkart

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Friday entered into a strategic partnership with Sastodeal, a leading e-commerce company in Nepal, to initiate cross-border trade opportunities for its lakhs of sellers.

Under the partnership, Sastodeal will host products from Flipkart marketplace sellers operating across the categories of babycare and kids, audio devices, men’s clothing, women’s ethnic wear, and sports and fitness among others.

MSMEs

“As MSMEs across the country bounce back and continue to look towards newer avenues for business growth, opportunities like these give them further confidence in the potential of e-commerce platforms,” said Flipkart.

It currently has two lakh sellers across India with more than half of them coming from smaller cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Surat, Kanpur, Agra, Coimbatore and Ahmedabad.

Long-term development of e-commerce

In line with its commitment to the ecosystem, said Flipkart, the partnership with Sastodeal will build the long-term development of the e-commerce industry in both countries.

Source: ANI
