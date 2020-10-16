Flood: 1200 evacuated, 8 corpses traced from Al Jubail Colony

Hyderabad: Three days after heavy rains lashed the city and caused floods in the city, residents of the Al Jubail colony in Hyderabad’s Old CIty continued to stay shaken as water still remained in their homes, which were ravaged by the floods caused due to heavy rains.

So far, seven houses were completely flattened while another 230 houses suffered partial damage in the colony. A total of 1200 people have been evacuated and moved to their relative houses by the police department, NGOs and good samaritans.

The number of evacuees at Al Jubail colony has been increasing as the Falaknuma nala (sewer) is still flowing heavily into the area, and is also collapsing the side walls of the sewer lines. On Friday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials along with other locals from nearby were heloing stranded residents of the colony by providing food items and other essential materials to the people. Most of the people had to get help while staying on the first and second floors to escape from drowning.

When thus reporter visited the flooded area, it was found that dead bodies were also being fished out from the colony. On Friday, 8 dead bodies of those who were washed away in the floods on Wednesday were traced and taken away. On Friday, the area, with floating furniture and vehicles from submerged houses looked like a scene right out of a movie; only that it was reality and a literal nightmare for residents living there, including the elderly and children who were also being rescued from buildings.

Many people people in the colony had been trapped in their homes without food, water and electricity for over three days. “Lot of people are still marooned,” said an official from the State Disaster Response Force (DRF) which had undertaken rescue operations in Al Jubail colony. About eight trucks, four motorboats and three JCBs were rescuing people and also distributing relief materials.

A resident of Al Jubain colony who was trapped in an inundated house for 24 hours was rescued on Friday and shifted to a mosque in the nearby Falaknuma area. Many had also complained that no relief camps were set up by the state government post evacuation. “Though a relief camp was setup in function halls and community halls, evacuated people chose to go to homes of their relatives instead,” a police official said.