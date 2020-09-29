Flood alert in Musi as Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reach the brim

Hyderabad: Alarms are being raised for the city’s two reservoirs—Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar, as incessant rains in the catchment area caused the water levels in the upstream reach its brim. With huge inflows into Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar, the authorities are likely to release the excess floodwater into Musi river.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday night issued an orange alert, asking district officials to be prepared for more rainfall.

On Saturday night, officials said that Osman Sagar is full and is receiving an inflow of 20,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second). “Gates may be opened any time,” they said. The Full Tank Level (FTL) of Osman Sagar is 1,753 feet.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked all deputy commissioners and zonal commissioners of Golconda, Asif Nagar, Bahadurpura, Nampally, Charminar, Himayath Nagar and Saidabad to be on high alert for inundation and evacuation if the need arises.

The gates of Himayat Sagar are also likely to be opened Saturday night as the reservoir is receiving huge inflows due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

The water level at Himayat Sagar reached 1,756 feet against its full tank level of 1,763.50 feet. Flood gates will be opened once the water level reaches 1,760 feet.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar advised people in areas on the banks of the river to be alert. “Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Musi River, flash floods may come after midnight. It is better to be alert in the low-lying areas on Musi Bank like Kishanbagh, Ziaguda, Puranapul, MGBS, Chaderghat, Golnaka,” he said.