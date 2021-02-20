Floods inundate areas in Indonesian capital, no casualties reported

Jakarta, Feb 20 : Floods inundated several areas in Jakarta on Saturday, forcing thousands to leave their homes following heavy rains in the capital city in the past few days.

No casualties were reported, the Jakarta disaster mitigation agency’s acting head Sabdo Kurnianto said in a statement on Saturday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to him, more than 1,300 people have to leave their homes as the depth of floodwaters reached between 0.4 meters and 1.8 meters, mostly in the southern and eastern parts of the city.

Weather data from the country’s meteorology agency showed moderate to heavy rains fell across the capital city early Saturday.

The agency has warned the conditions would still occur in Jakarta, which is home to some 10 million people, and its satellite cities until next week.

