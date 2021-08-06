Floodwaters continue to rise between Pulichintala, Prakasam Barrage

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Commissioner K. Kannababu on Friday said floodwaters continued to rise between Pulichintala Project and Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

“First warning level has been issued at Prakasam Barrage. Current inflow and outflow is at 4.3 lakh cusecs,” said Kannababu.

He said the floodwaters outflow at Pulichintala Project was estimated to be 5.1 lakh cusecs.

As the floodwaters rose, the commissioner said officials in the trajectory of Krishna river, where some places run the risk of getting inundated, have been alerted.

On Thursday morning, Kannababu cautioned people living by the trajectory of Krishna river to be wary as higher flood inflows were expected due to a floodgate breaking.

He issued the flash flood alert as the 16th floodgate of the Pulichintala Project broke down due to technical issues.

The hydraulic girder broke while the gates were being lifted at around 3.30 a.m. on Thursday morning. And on the same evening, he estimated that up to 6 lakh cusecs of flood waters could be released.

In an effort to install a stop lock gate, he said officials were continuing to release the floodwaters from the Krishna river.

The state government has already started the repair works.

Meanwhile, the disaster management department’s caution continues to hold good. Kannababu reiterated to people living by the trajectory of the river to be careful, including avoiding crossing any streams or canals.