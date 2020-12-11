Flora Saini: ‘I am bored of looking sensual on screen’

Mumbai, Dec 11 : Actress Flora Saini recently appeared in the web film Darbaan, where she departed from her usual oomphy image to play a homemaker of a rich family. She says she is bored of being sensuous on screen, adding that she wants to prove her versatility.

“It is always the script that chooses the actors. I am proud of the work I have done but I am trying to get out of the image I have. There are times when we do some work that resonates with people and people cannot see you doing anything else. I am saying ‘no’ to many offers because most of the time when they want to cast an actress who looks ‘sexy’ on screen, they offer me the role. I have also done a film called ‘Stree’ in which I looked ugly, as I played a churail (witch). That says I want to do different work. But post the show ‘Gandii Baat’, I keep getting the same kind of roles,” Flora told IANS.

The actress is known for her steamy on-screen image in web series like “Gandii Baat”, “XXX”, and “Dupur Thakurpo”, to name a few.

“I take it as a compliment when people call me sexy but I am bored of looking sensual on screen! That way, I would say that ‘Darbaan’ is different and it came at the right time, and I treasure it!” she added.

Flora has a strong fan following on social media platforms, especially Instagram. She mentioned her follower count often goes up or down depending on the picture she posts.

“When I put out a picture in a sari, I see the followers go down. Then I put out a picture in which I am looking sensual and I see the number of followers increases. This is crazy,” shared Flora.

Darbaan, directed by Bipin Nadkarni, features Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Rasika Dugal in picotal roles, and streams on Zee5.

