Florida, Texas remain tight battlegrounds in US prez polls

Washington, Sep 21 : A new poll has revealed that the US states of Florida and Texas remain tight battlegrounds in the November 3 presidential election, the media reported.

The CBS News Battleground Tracker poll released Sunday revealed that the current margin in both states is 2 percentage points, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden up by 2 in Florida and President Donald Trump up by 2 in Texas, reports Politico news.

In the 2016 election, Trump won both the states.

No Democratic presidential candidate has won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Also Sunday, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed Biden ahead of Trump nationally by a margin of 51 per cent to 43 per cent.

In 12 battleground states, including Florida but not Texas, the former Vice President’s lead was 51 to 45.

Besides Florida, the other swing states are Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The NBC/WSJ poll had Biden with 90 per cent support among Black voters, 57 per cent support among women, and 54 support among whites with college degrees.

Trump‘s strongest groups were whites without college degrees (59 per cent), white voters (52 per cent), and men (50 per cent).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.