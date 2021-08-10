Flydubai is operating Dubai-bound flights from Hyderabad, 8 other cities

Abu Dhabi: Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline on Monday announced that residents of Dubai from nine Indian cities including Hyderabad are allowed to return to the emirate.

Those United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents who hold valid visas issued by Dubai and can travel from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, and Tiruvananthapuram. Air travel for UAE nationals holding visas issued by Dubai from other airports in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka remains suspended until further notice.

On August 3, the UAE announced that it would allow entry to stranded resident visa holders in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda. Holders of vaccination certificates issued by the UAE who have been vaccinated in the UAE are permitted to travel from these countries. Certain groups, such as health workers and students, were exempted from the restrictions.

Flydubai further clarified that UAE residents who hold a valid visa issued by Dubai with the approval of the general directorate of residency and foreign affairs (GDRFA) issued on or after August 5 will be allowed to enter Dubai. Entry permits granted by the GDRFA before August 5 will not be accepted.

Rules for travelers from India

Residents of the United Arab Emirates holding a Dubai visa traveling from permitted airports in India are only granted permission to enter Dubai if they can comply with the following conditions:

They have been fully vaccinated in the UAE and have completed fourteen days after the second dose and hold a vaccination card issued by a medical institution in the UAE (including the vaccination certificate available through the official applications of the UAE government medical authorities)

They must be able to provide a hard copy of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result in English or Arabic from a test taken by an approved health service at least 48 hours before departure for the return flight to Dubai.

They must undergo a rapid PCR, RT PCR, ID NOW or molecular test to detect SARS COV2 DNA four hours before boarding the aircraft in the country of departure; they must undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai.

Holders of a valid residence visa issued by Dubai who has been fully vaccinated in the UAE and completed 14 days after the second dose must submit the vaccination card/certificate through the website of the GDRFA.

Children under 12 years of age and UAE nationals are exempt from PCR testing and vaccination requirements.

The Dubai-based airline suspended flights from India since April 24, after the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.