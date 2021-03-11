Flyovers closed in Hyderabad in view of ‘Shab-e-Meraj’

Hyderabad, March 11 : Hyderabad police on Thursday night closed almost all flyovers of the city in view of ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ or the holy night.

Except Greenland’s Flyover, PVNR Express way and Langar house Flyover, all other flyovers were closed for vehicular traffic.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said in order to relieve traffic congestion, to maintain smooth flow of traffic and to ensure public safety, flyovers will remain closed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

He said this was done to avoid any untoward incidents, road accidents and for the safety of commuters. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the traffic police.

Special congregations are held at mosques to mark ‘Shab-e-Meraj’, a significant event in Islamic history. It is celebrated on 27th day of month of Rajjab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar.

Literally meaning night of ascent, ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ marks the journey of Prophet Muhammad from Grand Mosque in Mecca to Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem and from there to heavens.

Mosques in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana were illuminated for ‘Shab-e-Meraj’. After the night prayers (Namaz-e-Isha), congregations were held where the Islamic scholars highlighted the significance of ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ and the Prophet’s teachings.

