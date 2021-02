New Delhi, Feb 1 : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed to increase the capital expenditure by 34 per cent in comparison to Budget Estimate (BE) of the previous fiscal.

Accordingly, the FM proposed to increase the capital expenditure to Rs 5.54 lakh crore from Rs 4.12 lakh crore in BE FY21.

Besides, more than Rs 2 lakh crore to states and their autonomous bodies.

