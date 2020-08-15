FM to tax officials: Responsibilities have grown with faceless approach

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 3:54 pm IST
FM to tax officials: Responsibilities have grown with faceless approach

New Delhi, Aug 15 : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has told tax officials that the responsibilities of the Income Tax Department have increased with the new faceless approach for appeals and assessments, sources said.

Sitharaman said that the department is setting an example for the world in the use of technology for delivery of better services to the taxpayers.

According to sources, she met IT officials on Friday and thanked them for their tireless efforts during the last two months to make the vision of the Prime Minister a reality by bringing in the faceless assessment system in a short time.

READ:  No relief for flood-hit, say Bihar villagers

She told them to work with the same zeal and dedication to make the faceless appeal system an equal success.

Expressing her appreciation for the officers and staff of the Income Tax Department, she said that now the department has to serve the taxpayers with much higher standards to meet the commitments made in the taxpayers charter with the motto of “Transparent Taxation – Honouring The Honest”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the platform ‘Transparent Taxation’, which rolled out a faceless assessment, appeal and rights’ charter for taxpayers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Bengaluru plasma donor plays saviour, saves six lives
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close