FMCG cluster in Karnataka to create 5 lakh jobs: Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 2 : The proposed fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) cluster at Dharwad will boost socio-economic activity in northern Karnataka with more investments and employment and create 5 lakh direct and indirect jobs, state Industry Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Friday.

“The first FMCG cluster will be set up at Dharwad to create 5 lakh direct and indirect jobs and generate Rs 25,000 crore sales turnover per annum when fully commissioned,” Shettar said in a statement here.

Receiving the state FMCG vision group report on “Transform Hubballi-Dharwad: Vision 2020-2025” document, submitted by its Chairman and Jyothy Labs Ltd Managing Director Ullas Kamath, he said: “We will study the vision document and discuss with stakeholders to set up the cluster soon at Dharwad, which has road, rail and air connectivity in the region.”

As Hubblli-Dharwad is strategically located and well connected to consumer markets of Bengaluru, Belagavi, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai, the cluster will have potential to transact business worth Rs 12,000-15,000 crore per annum.

According to the document, the cluster will spur growth in the state’s northern region and provide an ecosystem for the Central government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India).

“Hubbali-Dharwad will lead the next industrial revolution in Karnataka and contribute to the country’s ambitious $5 trillion economy by 2025,” asserted Shettar.

The cluster development will be in three phases, with Rs 2,500 crore investment in each phase from 50 FMCG firms to generate 50,000 jobs, of which 80 per cent will be reserved for locals and 50 per cent of them for women. Each phase will be built in 500 acres of contiguous land.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.