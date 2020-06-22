Focus on solving problems instead of publicity: Priyanka to Yogi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a potshot at Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh after a couple allegedly committed suicide following job loss and asked the state government to focus on the issues rather than publicity.

“The Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) is claiming to provide lakhs of jobs to youths in the state while a young couple committed suicide in Kanpur after losing the job during the nationwide lockdown. The government should focus more on fixing the issues rather than on publicity,” Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in charge for the eastern Uttar Pradesh said in a tweet.

The Congress General Secretary has been critical of the Uttar Pradesh government in the last couple of months. She has been highlighting the issues of job losses during the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Many have returned from other states after the nationwide lockdown was announced. According to the state government, it transported back over 15 lakh migrant workers from different parts of the country through the Shramik Special trains and the state government buses.

Source: IANS