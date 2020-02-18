Focus on work, stop repeating speeches: Shiv Sena advises Modi

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday targeting the BJP-led central government said that the Prime Minister should focus on work rather than repeating the speeches and seeking political mileage out of decisions to revoke Article 370 and introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The BJP’s former ally in its mouthpiece Saamana, said that the BJP’s defeat in Delhi Assembly polls has shown that PM Modi needs to change his direction. It said that repeating the same speech may get applause but the votes get diverted elsewhere that was seen in Delhi Assembly elections. “What will you do if such a thing (defeat) happens in Varanasi (Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency)?” it asked.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said, “Prime Minister Modi [in his speech] in Varanasi declared that ‘the government will not go back in CAA and Kashmir’s Article 370. No matter how much pressure, our government is firm on the decision’… PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah said this in all their speeches [in Delhi polls]. This was the campaign of BJP but it didn’t work and the people rejected it… Now prime minister has made the same speech in Varanasi… The only question is that who is putting pressure on Modi to go back on CAA and Article 370? He (Modi) should clarify this.”

“We are not saying go back on the decision, but don’t go back on your word either. You have given the word on the ‘ghar wapsi’ of the Kashmiri Pandits. And who had given the promise to take back the Pakistan-occupies Kashmir to fulfill the dream of an undivided India”? It added that the government has not fulfilled the promise to bring in industries and business to Kashmir.

Sena had earlier slammed Modi for hiding poverty by building wall in Ahmedabad ahead of Trump’s visit. It also said that the Prime Minister was working on ‘Gharibi Chupao’ rather than ‘Gharibi Hatao’.