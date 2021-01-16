Fogged out: Low visibility at IGIA leads to over 40 flight delays

By IANS|   Published: 16th January 2021 4:39 pm IST
New Delhi, Jan 16 : Dense fog-induced low visibility conditions led to delay of over 40 flights from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here on Saturday.

According to airport sources, poor visibility conditions and non-compliant CAT III B trained pilots led to the delays.

Heavy fog had started to envelop the airport around 1.30 a.m. The low visibility conditions lasted till 7 a.m. after which normal operations resumed.

The Delhi airport has technologically superior CAT (category) IIIB ILS system, which allows compliant aircraft and trained pilots to land even when the runway visibility is just 50 metres.

This year, the new air traffic control tower, thermal imaging cameras and first-of-its-kind 24×7 social media command centre are being used to manage operations during the reduced visibility conditions.

