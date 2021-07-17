Follow govt’s Covid norms, refrain from sacrificing forbidden animals: Madani

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani has advised Muslims to perform Eid-ul-Adha prayers in mosques or at home while following the Covid-19 guidelines given by the Health Ministry.

Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 21 when as an annual ritual Muslims sacrifice animals.

“It is better to offer sacrifice after offering sermon and prayers in a short manner immediately after 20 minutes of sunrise, and the waste should be buried in such a way that it does not cause of odour,” he said in a statement.

He has asked the community to refrain from sacrificing forbidden animals as it hurts sentiments of others. Therefore, it is better to be content with it to avoid any trouble.

If there is no way to fulfil this religious obligation, then a sacrifice should be offered in a nearby place where there is no difficulty.

But where the sacrifice had been offered regularly, and there is a problem right now, so at least a goat must be sacrificed there, and registration should be done in the office of administration.

In order to protect themselves from this disease, Muslims should pray to Allah as much as possible and also do repentance, he said.