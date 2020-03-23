Follow Lock down rules or face penal action: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Telangana M Mahender Reddy on Monday informed that in view of Lockdown till March 31, the public shall strictly heed to the advisory and rules framed by the Government. He warned that violation of the lockdown will attract penal action.

Addressing a joint press conference along with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP told media persons that people have to complete their essential activity during day time as all stores will be shut from 7 pm to 6 am. Police force posted at check posts will check if those persons coming out have a valid reason or else vehicle will be seized, criminal cases booked in accordance with the law.

Two people including the driver will be allowed to buy essentials within two to three kms of their residence during day-time. No activity from 7 pm to 6 am except medical emergencies.

Petrol bunks, grocery stores will also remain closed from 7 pm to 6 am everyday during #TelanganaLockdown. Noone will be allowed on the road after 7 pm.

