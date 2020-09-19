Follow ‘SMS’ norms in COVID era: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Sep 19 : Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Saturday said that one should follow “SMS” norms in the COVID-19 era which stands for ‘social distancing, masks and sanitisation’ – which should be religiously practised.

Poonia, who tested COVID positive a few days back, narrated his battle with coronavirus (COVID-19 Se Mera Sangharsh) on Twitter and shared his experiences on 14 days of home quarantine.

He said, “There is no one in this world who can match the stature of a mother. I missed her during this 14 days’ quarantine period as I could not meet her due to infection risk, however, I have been talking to her regularly. I have been taking her blessings each day and said I have also been writing articles, studying and writing poems on Prime Minister Modi ji as well as on the welfare schemes launched by the Centre.”

Poonia said that he visit temples after recovering from COVID-19.

He further said that he has been connected with officials, activists and the general public through phone and virtual media and hence he did not feel lonely.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.