Follow teachings of Lord Krishna: Haryana CM

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th August 2020 10:53 am IST

Chandigarh, Aug 12 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday extended warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Janamashtami, saying teachings and philosophy of Lord Krishna are still relevant.

In a message, he said: “Lord Krishna said ‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana’, meaning ‘You have the right to work only, but never to its fruits’.

“We must follow teachings and philosophy of Lord Krishna to live a successful life,” he said.

Appealing to the public, the Chief Minister said amid Covid-19 pandemic everyone should celebrate the festivals and religious events while following social distancing norms.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

