Follow transparency to sell Govt lands: T’gana HC

Hyderabad: High Court today said that the state government can sell its lands for development programs. The court heard a petition filed by BJP leader Vijaya Shanthi against the selling of the lands. The state government issued a notification in last September to sell the lands at Kokapet, Khanamet and others under HMDA area in the city. On this the BJP leader objected and filed a case to direct the government to selling its lands.

Hearing the case the high court said that the government has right to sell its lands in transparent manner. Tenders and e auction can be followed to sell the lands and the government can go ahead, the court opined. The high court also set aside the petition for not explaining under what norms the government should not sell the lands. It gave nod to the government to sell lands following transparent methods.